A mid-afternoon drive-by shooting in a small southern Minnesota city wounded a driver whose car went out of control and slammed into the post office downtown, authorities said.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Janesville, about 12 miles east of Mankato and led to the capture of two men who drove off soon afterward, police said.

The wounded driver was taken by air ambulance to a hospital and was reported by police to be in stable condition. The driver's identity has yet to be released.

According to police:

Numerous 911 callers reported hearing gunfire on N. Main Street near 1st Street. Witnesses said the shots came from a vehicle that fled east on County Road 14.

The wounded driver's car, riddled with bullets, crashed into the post office on Main Street in the city of 2,200.

Police and sheriff's deputies caught up with the suspects' vehicle heading toward Waseca and arrest them without incident. A handgun was recovered.

Law enforcement has yet to disclose whether the victim and the men now in jail knew each other previously. Charges against the men have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.