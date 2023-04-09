A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Spring Lake Park on Saturday night.
A woman in a sedan heading north on Hwy. 47 near 81st Avenue NE. struck a man who was walking in the road, according to a news release from the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. Emergency responders arrived around before 11 p.m. and found the man dead at the scene.
The driver stopped and has been cooperating in the investigation by the Spring Lake Park Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and Anoka County Sheriff's Office, the release said.
