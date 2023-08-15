An 18-year-old driver hit and killed a pedestrian at an intersection in Mankato, officials said Tuesday.
The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday at Madison Avenue and Hope Street, where there are many retail outlets, the State Patrol said.
The driver, a woman from Mankato, was heading east in her car on Madison Avenue and hit the 66-year-old man at Hope Street, the patrol said.
The driver remained at the scene and had "minor to no injuries," said Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.
Identities of the motorist and the pedestrian, who was from Mankato, have yet to be released.
