A pickup truck driver hit and killed a woman in a gas station parking lot in Wyoming, Minn., during a domestic dispute, then drove off, officials said Friday.

The incident occurred about 10:25 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday store in Wyoming, police said.

Officers and emergency personnel gave immediate medical attention to the woman, who is from St. Paul, before she died at the scene, said Police Chief Neil Bauer. Her identity will be released once family notifications are made, Bauer said.

The suspect, a man from Wyoming whose identity was being withheld, fled in a white pickup truck and has yet to be located as of Friday morning, Bauer said.

"Investigators are actively checking possible locations for the suspect," Bauer said.

Other than saying the two people were in "a domestic disturbance" leading up to the woman being hit, the chief declined to say how the two were known to each other.