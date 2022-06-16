A driver hit and killed a 3-year-old girl and critically injured a man with the child as they crossed a busy street on the border of Roseville and St. Paul, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Larpenteur Avenue at Galtier Street, Roseville police said.

Officers provided immediate aid to the girl and the 47-year-old man, according to police. Emergency responders took them to a hospital, where the girl died and the man remains in critical condition, police said.

The identities of the two victims, both from St. Paul, have yet to be released.

The driver, a 75-year-old woman from Roseville, was heading west on Larpenteur and struck the man and girl as they were crossing the road. Police have yet to say whether the two were in a crosswalk at the time.

The woman pulled over and immediately cooperated with law enforcement. Responding officers detected no obvious signs of impairment of drugs or alcohol of the driver. Her identity has yet to be disclosed.

Police are asking that anyone who may have seen the crash or may have other information to call them at 651-767-0640.