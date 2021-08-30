A driver was found dead in a car after it hit a concrete barrier in St. Paul over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred about 4:20 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Raymond Avenue and Territorial Road, police said.

Officers located the damaged vehicle and saw 68-year-old John E. Vdakes, of St. Paul, slumped over and unconscious in the driver's seat.

Fire Department medics took Vdakes to HCMC, where he was pronounced dead.

Police spokeswoman Natalie Davis said Vdakes may have had a medical emergency before crashing. Autopsy results are pending, Davis said.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482