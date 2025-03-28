Twin Cities Suburbs

Driver flees, turns himself in after hitting pedestrian in fatal White Bear Lake crash

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of White Bear Parkway and Birch Lake Boulevard North.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025 at 2:03AM

A driver fled after hitting and killing a 70-year-old pedestrian in White Bear Lake on Thursday, but later turned himself in, according to police.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Parkway and Birch Lake Boulevard North, said Cmdr. Mike Hankee of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Hankee had no details of how the crash unfolded Thursday evening, saying only that the crash was under investigation.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, remained in police custody Thursday night.

about the writer

about the writer

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More

Twin Cities Suburbs

Driver flees, turns himself in after hitting pedestrian in fatal White Bear Lake crash

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of White Bear Parkway and Birch Lake Boulevard North.

Business

Nationwide cyberattack exposes data of thousands of Minnesota students

Students work on a laptop in a Minnesota school in 2018. PowerSchool, a provider of K-12 educational software, was recently hacked, exposing the personal data of students in schools across the nation.

Twin Cities Suburbs

After record high egg prices, Twin Cities residents race to buy backyard chickens

card image