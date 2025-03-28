Driver flees, turns himself in after hitting pedestrian in fatal White Bear Lake crash

A driver fled after hitting and killing a 70-year-old pedestrian in White Bear Lake on Thursday, but later turned himself in, according to police.
The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Bear Parkway and Birch Lake Boulevard North, said Cmdr. Mike Hankee of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Hankee had no details of how the crash unfolded Thursday evening, saying only that the crash was under investigation.
The driver, a 46-year-old man, remained in police custody Thursday night.