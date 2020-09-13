A driver fatally ran over a man walking on a central Minnesota highway before sunrise Sunday and left the scene, authorities said.
The incident occurred about 6:10 a.m. north of Pierz along Hwy. 25, just south of 163rd Street, the State Patrol said.
Joseph J. Herold, 40, of Pierz, died at the scene, according to the patrol.
The area was dark and foggy at the time of the crash as Herold was walking south on the highway, the patrol noted.
