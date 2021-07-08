A motorist crashed early Thursday on a highway in Roseville, got out of his vehicle and was run over by a car and killed, authorities said.

The chain of events unfolded about 3 a.m. on Hwy. 36 near Lexington Avenue and resulted in the death of 25-year-old Mustafa A. Yusuf of Minneapolis, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Yusuf was speeding in his car on westbound Hwy. 36, spun out and struck a median guardrail. He exited his car and stood in the middle of the road.

A driver passing by pulled over to the right shoulder to assist Yusuf.

Kevin V. Lee, 25, of Manitowoc, Wis., who was traveling in the right lane, moved over to avoid the car on the shoulder and hit Yusuf as he was standing in the road.

PAUL WALSH