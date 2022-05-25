A driver drifted into the opposite lane on a road west of the Twin Cities, collided with a dump truck and was killed, authorities said Wednesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday about 3 miles north of Howard Lake on County Road 6 near SW. 30th Street, the Wright County Sheriff's Office said.

The driver who died was identified as Stephanie Tomann, 32, of Annandale. Emergency medical responders declared her dead at the scene.

Witnesses said Tomann's car was heading north on County Road 6, "drifted into the southbound lane" and collided with the truck, the Sheriff's Office said.

The truck's driver, 26-year-old Blake Koch, of Darwin, Minn., was not hurt.