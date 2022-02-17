A driver died after his vehicle collided with a semitrailer truck west of the Twin Cities, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 4:50 a.m. Wednesday just south of Litchfield, Minn., on Hwy. 22, the State Patrol said.

Rick L. Braun, 22, of Stewart, Minn., was heading north and collided with the southbound semi to the west of the municipal airport, the patrol said. Braun suffered fatal injuries.

The truck driver, Matthew V. Felegy, 33, of New London, Minn., was not hurt, according to the patrol.