OLATHE, Kan. — The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said.
The crash happened around 4 a.m., when the truck launched off the side of the Kansas Highway 7 bridge and landed on Kansas Highway 10 below near Olathe, police said. The crash led to a large fire that consumed the truck and shut down all lanes of K-10 in the area as fire crews battled the flames and police investigated.
The name of the driver was not immediately released.
K-7 remained open, although damage to bridge where the truck went over the side was visible.
