A driver crashed his car into an interstate median in New Brighton and was killed, officials said Friday.

The wreck occurred about 9:40 p.m. Thursday where Interstate 694 intersects with Interstate 35W, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

The motorist, a 60-year-old man from Hudson, Wis., hit a median while heading west on I-694 and ended up on the ramp from southbound I-35W to westbound I-694.

Officials intend to release his identity later Friday.