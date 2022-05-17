A motorist was killed early Tuesday when he crashed on Hwy. 36 in Roseville and was ejected from his vehicle.

The State Patrol identified the driver as Trevor Scott May, 30, of North St. Paul. His driver's license indicated he also had an address in Brooklyn Park, said Troy Christianson of the State Patrol.

May was driving a Kia Sorento west on Hwy. 36 at a high speed about 2:50 a.m. when he exited at Dale Street. May continued through the intersection at the bottom of the ramp, then onto the on ramp to Hwy. 36. He hit a grassy area on the left side of the ramp, lost control and the vehicle rolled, the State Patrol said.

May, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car, which came to rest in the center median, the patrol said.

May, the only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

Preliminary information indicates that the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office was involved in a pursuit with the vehicle, but not at the time of the crash, Christianson said.

It was not immediately known if alcohol was a factor in the crash, the patrol said.

The crash had both directions of the highway closed for about 4 hours. Backups developed in the westbound lanes during the early part of the morning commute until the highway reopened about 6:15 a.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed.