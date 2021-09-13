A driver died when her car rolled over on a rural road northeast of Detroit Lakes, Minn., authorities said.
Tammara C. Eischens, 33, of Ponsford, Minn., was identified Sunday as the driver killed in the crash Saturday morning on County Road 143 west of Bruce Boulevard, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency medical personnel arrived and began life-saving efforts before declaring Eischens dead at the scene.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
