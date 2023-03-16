A driver has died from a head-on crash before dawn in southern Minnesota, officials said.
The collision occurred Wednesday morning on Hwy. 218 in Owatonna Township, the State Patrol said.
Terry J. Pelovsky, 59, of Owatonna, was heading south and collided head-on about 6:55 a.m. with an SUV driven by Becky L. Schwering, of nearby Claremont, according to the patrol.
Emergency responders took Pelovsky to Owatonna Hospital, where he died, the patrol said. Schwering was taken to the same hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.
The patrol has yet to say whose vehicle crossed the highway's centerline.
