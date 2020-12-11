A man believed to be in his 30s died Friday morning after his vehicle struck a tree in south Minneapolis.

The driver was not breathing and did not have a pulse when officers found him just before 5 a.m. inside a sport utility-type vehicle that had come to rest near the intersection E. 45th Street and Cedar Avenue S., said police spokesman John Elder.

Officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived and took the man to the hospital. The man died a short time later, Elder said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was believed to have been the only person in the truck, Elder said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that speeding and drugs may have been factors contributing to the crash, which remains under investigation.

