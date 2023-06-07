A motorist died late Tuesday after colliding with a tractor in Goodhue County.

The victim, a 48-year-old woman from Kenyon, Minn., was headed south on Hwy. 56 when she struck a northbound tractor near 390th Street in Warsaw Township at about 11:15 p.m., the State Patrol said.

The woman's name has not been released.

The tractor driver, a 19-year-old man from Northfield, was not seriously hurt, the patrol said.