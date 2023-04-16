Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

A man was found dead in Chisago County on Saturday after his car was discovered submerged in a creek.

Police were alerted at 11 p.m. Friday that the driver, whose name has not been released, was expected to arrive in Chisago County but did not show up when he was expected.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, Chisago County deputies searched an area in Rushseba Township where the person who reported concerns about the driver thought he might be.

Just after noon Saturday, someone called to say they had seen a car underwater in Rock Creek, on the southern edge of the city of Rock Creek, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies found the body of the missing man in the car. No one else was in the car.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim.