A two-vehicle collision south of Mankato killed one of the drivers and slightly injured four other people, authorities said.

The crash occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at County Road 39 and 148th Street in Beauford Township, the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said.

The identities of the person who died and those injured have yet to be released, and authorities did not release any circumstances leading up to the crash, which occurred about 13 miles south of Mankato.

A car heading east on County Road 39 collided with an SUV heading south on 148th Street, according to the Sheriff's Office. The eastbound driver was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, but "unfortunately, the driver's injuries were too severe, and the driver was pronounced deceased," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

The driver and three children in the SUV received medical attention at the scene and did not require hospitalization.