A Burnsville man had been drinking before he struck and killed a pedestrian in Bloomington last December, according to charges.

Matthew P. Knutson, 27, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

He is accused of killing Donald Eugene Johnson, 66, on Dec. 3.

According to the complaint: Witnesses told police that Johnson was crossing 98th Street near S. Newton Avenue in Bloomington when he was struck by Knutson's vehicle.

One witness said Johnson appeared to be intoxicated.

Knutson, who remained at the scene, allegedly told police he did not see Johnson until he was inches from the car, the charges said.

He showed signs of impairment, the charges said, and had a breath test at the scene that registered a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.129.

Video of the restaurant where Knutson had been drinking showed that he drank eight pints of beer over three hours, the charges said.

Knutson was convicted of drunken driving in 2014 and underage consumption in 2011, court records show. Knutson is jailed in lieu of $150,000 bail.

CHAO XIONG