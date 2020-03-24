ANOKA, Minn. — Prosecutors say a driver was impaired by a mixture of marijuana, alcohol and prescription drugs when he struck and killed a teenager riding his bike in Blaine.

Daniel Rodman, 28, is charged in Anoka County with criminal vehicular homicide in the death of 16-year-old Tony Janisch last Friday.

The Blaine High School sophomore was with one of his brothers and a friend when he was struck and died at the scene.

A criminal complaint says witnesses told investigators the teens were off to the side of the street and that Rodman had the opportunity to see them and avoid a collision.

Rodman is jailed on $150,000 bail. A public defender will be appointed for him. The Anoka County chief public defender did not immediately return a phone call about that appointment.