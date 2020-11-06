A man shot late Thursday in the Frogtown area of St. Paul has died and authorities continue to look for the gunman.

Preliminary reports indicate the incident was a drive-by shooting and that it was not random, said police spokesman Steve Linders.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Thomas Avenue about 10:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of person down. They arrived to find a man outside of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Regions Hospital, Linders said.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was treated at the hospital and was reported to be in stable condition. But early Friday morning, his condition worsened and he died of his injuries, Linders said.

This marks the 29th homicide in St. Paul this year.

Anyone with information can call police at 651-266-5650.