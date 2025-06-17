Driussi scores for River Plate but leaves with injury in 3-1 Club World Cup win over Urawa

''Urawa fans are fantastic. And even though we are so far away from Japan, they supported us in a fantastic way, and we very much regret that we were not able to satisfy them today and to bring them the joy that they expected. ... However, the tournament goes on. We still have two games to play, and we want to show ourselves from a much better side than what you were able to see today.'' — Urawa Red Diamonds coach Maciej Skorza.