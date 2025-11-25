Drink up, Grinches. The season of holiday pop-up bars is here

Restaurants and bars are serving up whimsical holiday cheer in addition to a heaping spread of seasonal cocktails, mocktails and bites. With the masses feeling the spirit of the season, it’s wise to make reservations (if available) to avoid waiting in line or getting scrooged out of an experience. Here are two dozen places that offer an array of opportunities to dine out in your ugly holiday sweater.
AC Hotel
The downtown Minneapolis hotel brings a warm, tropical vibe to the holidays with a “Sippin’ Santa” Christmas tiki bar. Sip from island-inspired drinks in festive glassware and transport yourself from the tundra to the tropics. 5 p.m.-midnight Sun.-Thu.; 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 30. 401 Hennepin Av., Mpls., sippinsantapopup.com
Bina’s Tiki Christmas
A festive tiki winter wonderland with themed cocktails, an array of snacks, music bingo and craft nights. There’s even a rumor that Santa may appear. Noon-midnight Mon.-Thu. & Sun.; noon-1 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through early January. 1404 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., binasbar.com
Black Sheep Pizza
The “No Coal for You!” holiday pop-up has amped up the joy with surprise Santa visits, gifts and North Pole mail delivery. The young (and not so young) can write their wish list for Santa and the Black Sheep Pizza elves will ensure they receive a response from St. Nick. The pizzeria will be decked out in retro holiday decor and festive cocktails will round out the menu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat. through Jan. 6. 600 Washington Av. N., Mpls. blacksheeppizza.com
The Brass Hat
The tone is set this holiday season for a “Christmas movie bar” inside Bode Gray’s speakeasy. Lights will dangle and different sections of the bar will be decorated to mimic movies such as “The Grinch,” “Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the newly added “Home Alone.” 4-midnight p.m. Tue.-Sat. Dec. 2-Jan. 3, 2026. 125 W. 1st St., Waconia, bodegrays.com
Brit’s Pub
Reserve a time slot for this “North Pole-approved” experience. Frosty greets guests with a complimentary Frosty’s Bubbles mocktail or cocktail before they enjoy seasonally inspired eats, games and North Pole activities against a backdrop of cozy fireplaces and twinkling lights. 4:30-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat. through Dec. 30. $19.99. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., britspub.com
Centro
“Pink Country Christmas” is an immersive experience serving up honky-tonk style snacks, drinks and plenty of pink and Dolly Parton-inspired decor. Put on your ugly sweater and boot scootin’ boogie to the saloon-style experience with themed activities. 4-midnight daily through early January. 1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., centrompls.com
Creekside Supper Club
The lights are on and the tinsel is plenty for the supper club’s Winter Wonder Bar. The halls are decked for dinner reservations and brunch buffet on the weekends. 4-9 p.m. Tue.-Th.; 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. & 4-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. & 4-9 p.m. Sun. 4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., creeksidemn.com