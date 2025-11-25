Drink up, Grinches. The season of holiday pop-up bars is here

“Down Through the Chimney” is back with 10 immersive spaces to add more holly to your jolly. Sip and snack your way through Blitzen’s Dive Bar, a new retro speakeasy-within-a-bar. There’s also Santa’s Strategy Room, where you can sneak a peek behind the scenes of his operation, and the Enchanted Candy Forest and Gingerbread Toy Factory. Hunt for hidden pickle ornaments to win “Coal Shots” and write a letter for the “Dear Santa” wall. Specialty drinks include Apple of Santa’s Eye, Clausified Intel, Red-Nosed Rancher and S’more Naughty Than Nice. Donate a toy and receive a Secret Santa scratch-off with prizes. 4 p.m.-midnight Wed.-Fri.; 2 p.m.-midnight Sat.; 2-10 p.m. Sun. Nov. 26-Dec. 27. 215 S. 4th St., Mpls. hotelemery.com