Drink up, Grinches. The season of holiday pop-up bars is here

Restaurants and bars are rolling out the twinkle lights, tinsel and special cocktails menus. Here are 24 to get you into the holiday spirit.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2025 at 12:00PM
It's time for festive drinks and decor at two Red Cow locations: the Red Nose Room in Uptown and Snow Globe Social in Wayzata. (Provided by Red Cow)

Restaurants and bars are serving up whimsical holiday cheer in addition to a heaping spread of seasonal cocktails, mocktails and bites. With the masses feeling the spirit of the season, it’s wise to make reservations (if available) to avoid waiting in line or getting scrooged out of an experience. Here are two dozen places that offer an array of opportunities to dine out in your ugly holiday sweater.

AC Hotel

The downtown Minneapolis hotel brings a warm, tropical vibe to the holidays with a “Sippin’ Santa” Christmas tiki bar. Sip from island-inspired drinks in festive glassware and transport yourself from the tundra to the tropics. 5 p.m.-midnight Sun.-Thu.; 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 30. 401 Hennepin Av., Mpls., sippinsantapopup.com

Bina’s Tiki Christmas

A festive tiki winter wonderland with themed cocktails, an array of snacks, music bingo and craft nights. There’s even a rumor that Santa may appear. Noon-midnight Mon.-Thu. & Sun.; noon-1 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through early January. 1404 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., binasbar.com

Black Sheep Pizza

The “No Coal for You!” holiday pop-up has amped up the joy with surprise Santa visits, gifts and North Pole mail delivery. The young (and not so young) can write their wish list for Santa and the Black Sheep Pizza elves will ensure they receive a response from St. Nick. The pizzeria will be decked out in retro holiday decor and festive cocktails will round out the menu. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-2:30 a.m. Fri.-Sat. through Jan. 6. 600 Washington Av. N., Mpls. blacksheeppizza.com

The Brass Hat

The tone is set this holiday season for a “Christmas movie bar” inside Bode Gray’s speakeasy. Lights will dangle and different sections of the bar will be decorated to mimic movies such as “The Grinch,” “Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and the newly added “Home Alone.” 4-midnight p.m. Tue.-Sat. Dec. 2-Jan. 3, 2026. 125 W. 1st St., Waconia, bodegrays.com

Brit’s Pub

Reserve a time slot for this “North Pole-approved” experience. Frosty greets guests with a complimentary Frosty’s Bubbles mocktail or cocktail before they enjoy seasonally inspired eats, games and North Pole activities against a backdrop of cozy fireplaces and twinkling lights. 4:30-10 p.m. Tue.-Sat. through Dec. 30. $19.99. 1110 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., britspub.com

Centro

“Pink Country Christmas” is an immersive experience serving up honky-tonk style snacks, drinks and plenty of pink and Dolly Parton-inspired decor. Put on your ugly sweater and boot scootin’ boogie to the saloon-style experience with themed activities. 4-midnight daily through early January. 1414 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., centrompls.com

Egg Nog at Creekside Supper Club has the holiday spirit. (Sharyn Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Creekside Supper Club

The lights are on and the tinsel is plenty for the supper club’s Winter Wonder Bar. The halls are decked for dinner reservations and brunch buffet on the weekends. 4-9 p.m. Tue.-Th.; 4-10 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. & 4-10 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. & 4-9 p.m. Sun. 4820 Chicago Av., Mpls., creeksidemn.com

Dorit’s Tavern

Surly Pizza Upstairs has increased the weirdness — and ordered ashtrays — for the holiday pop-up that’s a throwback to mid-1980s dive bars. Take part in unusually sized drinks, Jell-O shots, pickle roll-ups and more. 3-9 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 3-11 p.m. Fri.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 31. 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls. surlybrewing.com

Seasonal drinks bring the merry at Dorit's Tavern, the anti-holiday pop-up bar at Surly Pizza Upstairs in Minneapolis. (Provided by Surly Brewing Co.)

Earl Giles

“Jingle Giles” returns for its merriest year yet with an impressive 18-foot Christmas tree, more than 100,000 twinkling lights and seasonal cocktails and dishes. Two new spaces include a heated tented space, and the mezzanine bar is transformed into a winter wonderland with fake snow and silver and gold decor. Dress the part and compete in Ugly Sweater Sundays in December for a chance to win a gift card. Bring a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots by Dec. 17 and get a free beverage. 3-11 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. through Jan. 3. 1325 NE. Quincy St., Mpls., earlgiles.com

The Sleighbell Spritz is just one of the holiday themed drinks on the menu at Jingle Giles in Minneapolis. (Provided by Earl Giles Distillery)

Hell’s Kitchen

The downstairs lair has been decorated from floor to ceiling with ornaments, lights and more for “Hell-a-Dazzle.” Starting Black Friday, keep it merry with build-your-own mimosa and Bloody Mary bars, live music and warm dishes to take the chill off. 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.; 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.; 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun. until Dec. 24. 80 S. 9th St., Mpls., hellskitchinc.com

Hola Arepa

Who says the Hola-days have to be filled with freezing temperatures and snow? “Welcome to the Jingle” tropical holiday pop-up bar will warm from the inside out with themed cocktails like the Shot Ski, Coconuts Roasting on an Open Fire and more, all in a holiday-lit paradise. 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 4-11 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. 3501 Nicollet Av., Mpls., holaarepa.com

Hotel Emery

“Down Through the Chimney” is back with 10 immersive spaces to add more holly to your jolly. Sip and snack your way through Blitzen’s Dive Bar, a new retro speakeasy-within-a-bar. There’s also Santa’s Strategy Room, where you can sneak a peek behind the scenes of his operation, and the Enchanted Candy Forest and Gingerbread Toy Factory. Hunt for hidden pickle ornaments to win “Coal Shots” and write a letter for the “Dear Santa” wall. Specialty drinks include Apple of Santa’s Eye, Clausified Intel, Red-Nosed Rancher and S’more Naughty Than Nice. Donate a toy and receive a Secret Santa scratch-off with prizes. 4 p.m.-midnight Wed.-Fri.; 2 p.m.-midnight Sat.; 2-10 p.m. Sun. Nov. 26-Dec. 27. 215 S. 4th St., Mpls. hotelemery.com

The Jingle Bar

Holiday cheer is on the menu held at the former Chilango (soon to be Lakeview Kitchen + Bar). The whimsical pop-up offers festive nights filled with twinkling lights and themed cocktails and bites. Throughout the month, “Christmas miracle makers” will host games and holiday surprises along with live entertainment, themed nights and photo opportunities. There are special all-ages sessions, too. 5-9:45 p.m. Wed.-Fri.; 1-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Dec. 4-28, from $17. 2730 W. Lake St., Mpls. events.thejinglebars.com

Keras Bar

Blitzen’s at Keras is where cocktails sleigh among ornaments, tinsel and lights. The pop-up bar partnered with mixologist and bar owner Julie Reiner to bring her award-winning and exclusive cocktail recipes to the Omni Vikings Lakes Hotel, including Va Va Vixen, Naughty or Spice, Merry Spritz-Mas Zero Proof and others. Available festive treats include Nordic Nights Crunch and Santa’s Secret Cookie Stash. 5-10 p.m. Tue.-Sun. through Jan. 2. 2611 Nordic Way, Eagan, omnihotels.com

King Coil Spirits

For “Holiday Spirits,” the distillery’s tasting room is decked out with garlands, lights, trees and an plenty of holiday cheer. Themed drinks include the Sugar Plum Fairy Old Fashioned with rye whiskey and housemade plum syrup, the Abominable Snowman with blackstrap rum, cream, black walnut amaro and spiced maple syrup, the Olive the Other Reindeer Martini and more. Look for themed trivia nights based on holiday movies, a make your own bitters workshop, mini makers markets, and music and author appearances. 3-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 3-11 p.m. Fri.; noon-11 p.m. Sat.; noon-8 p.m. Sun. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul, kingcoilspirits.com

The Local

New to the holiday pop-up scene, the “Gaelic Glow” transforms the century-old building space into a jewel-toned lit spectacle with upside down trees. Enjoy a limited-edition menu of cocktails from the vanilla vodka and sparkling rose Welcome Spark to the gin forward Kindred Spirt. Special ticketed events are held throughout, including special meals with Santa and Sparkle Sessions, a cheery mix of an Irish pub concert and a sing-along. 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 11 a.m.-midnight Thu.; 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-1 a.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun. Through mid-January. 931 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., thelocalminneapolis.com

Lola’s Lakehouse

The lights are on and it’s time to sparkle at this 90-minute bar experience full of holiday flair; every nook and cranny of the Jingle Bar is decked out. Expect live music, lunches with Santa and craft mocktails and cocktails. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu. & Sun.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Through Jan. 4. 318 E. Lake St., Waconia, lolaslakehouse.com

Nico’s Taco Bar

Everyday is a fiesta during Nico’s Navidad with fun holiday-themed cocktails and all the tacos, chips and salsa flights you can order on the menu. 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sun. through Jan. 4. 2516 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., nicostacobar.com

Puttery

“Miracle at Puttery” spices up the golf game with a Christmas themed pop-up cocktail bar in an immersive seasonal setting. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. through Dec. 31. 240 Hennepin Av., Mpls., puttery.com

Red Cow

The burger restaurant expands its holiday reach with “Snow Globe Social” at the Wayzata location in addition to the “Red Nose Room” in Uptown. The new attraction bedazzles the restaurant in holiday decorations with themed cocktails and fun foods. The Red Nose Room features the Après Ski Chalet featuring Aperol spritzes, holiday shots and a chair lift photo opportunity. Red Nose Room: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tue.-Thu.; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun. 2626 Hennepin Av., Mpls. Snow Globe Social: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tue.-Thu. & 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 881 N. Lake St., Wayzata, redcowmn.com

Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel

Gather the gang for the Northern Starlight Express, an adults-only experience with handcrafted cocktails and mocktails and curated bites. Groups of up to 16 will step aboard a train car for a seasonal culinary adventure throughout the two-hour amusement. There’s a special midnight seating for New Year’s Eve. 1:30-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. through Dec. 31. The Depot, 225 3rd Av. S., Mpls., marriott.com

Tavola

Those looking for something more posh than an ugly sweater and Clark Griswold could offer can dine at “Foraged,” an immersive pop-up dining experience. The seasonal menu is inspired by what can be gathered, crafted and discovered from locally foraged herbs and wild game. The rotating tasting menus highlight all the best that the north offers with curated wine and spirit pairings. Dec. 5-Jan. 11. Elliot Park Hotel, 823 5th Av. S., Mpls. tavolampls.com

Travail

No Real ID is needed to board the Holiday Flight Club experience, but you will need a reservation. The restaurant’s basement bar dazzles with holiday decor and a menu of global flavors and creative cocktails. Chefs take diners on a culinary journey through holiday traditions from around the world paired with seasonal cocktails, curated wines and spirit-free beverages. Seating times at 5:45 & 8 p.m. through Jan. 3. $145. 4134 Hubbard Av. N., Robbinsdale, travailkitchen.com

Umbra

Congratulations, you’ve made the Naughty List — the pop-up at the Canopy by Hilton. The advantage to this yuletide celebration is that reservations aren’t required to see what Santa has in his secret stash, which has been said to contain some of the North Pole’s rarest spirits. 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Dec. 1-30. 708 S. 3rd St., Mpls., details on Instagram.

Melissa Walker

