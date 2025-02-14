On one of the more than 10,000 lakes in our great state, there is a new winter sport.
Drift and drive on a go-kart track on this frozen Minnesota lake
Epic Kart Racing offers karting on ice events on Minnesota lakes each winter.
Cars, snowmobiles and motorcycles have long slid across Minnesota’s icy lakes, but there is a new vehicle bringing snowy sensations to thrill-seekers: go-karts.
James McMahon, owner of Epic Kart Racing, came up with the idea to put karts on ice in December 2019. He started buying karts and building a track in 2020 and ran the first two weekends of karts on ice in 2021. McMahon has been a go-karter for about 30 years — starting back during his formative years in Ireland — and figured they would be a natural fit for icy lake surfaces.
He met his future wife, White Bear Lake native Bridget, while she was studying in Ireland. McMahon moved to the U.S. in 2006 and married Bridget. John Rentschler, McMahon’s business partner, is the brother of one of Bridget’s high school friends. As a Minnesota native more familiar with the lakes, Rentschler was an obvious choice as a partner.
“I know ice, and I like going fast,” Rentschler said.
This reporter gave the karts a try on Super Bowl Sunday in Center City, Minn., and what a time it was.
The karts can reach up to 45 miles per hour and, combined with the slickness of the ice, every turn is a close call with a snowbank. Or, in my case, a rear-first barreling crash into a snowbank. Jeans and sneakers weren’t the best choices in attire. Throw on some snow pants and boots, your butt and toes will thank you on the drive home.
“Raise your hand and we’ll come get you if you end up in a snowbank — which you will,” McMahon said.
But for every two or three times I wound up in a snowbank or spinout trying to turn, there was one exhilarating moment where I timed the brakes just right and leaned into the fishtail at just the right time — perfectly making it around the corner without slowing down. As if driving around on the middle of a lake didn’t feel enough like Mario Kart.
I’m no go-kart savant. In fact, when it comes to motorized vehicles I’m almost functionally inept. Yet even I felt the itch to get back onto the track on some studded tires. These aren’t some putt-putt karts you take out in between a round of mini golf and a trip to the concession stand.
Before they could let the general public use the karts, McMahon and Rentschler had to tone down the karts by about 20 miles per hour. While disappointed I couldn’t try out the karts at their top speeds, I realize I’m the exact person who should not be allowed in those at any time. Hooked on the thrill and woefully incompetent behind the wheel, yeah, keep that limiter on.
McMahon limits the amount of people on the track to about six at a time. He said the experience is better if you have space to tool around with the kart, figure out what you are doing and spin out a bit. Go-karting on ice isn’t really a race, it’s about the experience.
As someone who spent a significant amount of time behind the wheel, facing the wrong direction and trying to spin myself back to where I needed to go, I’m glad I got to do that without the fear of 12 other racers launching into me.
Epic Kart Racing’s next stop is Center City, next to the Nordic Harbor resort hotel.
Karting on Ice
When: Fri., 6-8:30 p.m. Sat.-Sun., 2-8:30 p.m., Feb. 21, 6-8:30 p.m., Feb. 22-23, 2-8:30 p.m.
Where: South Center Lake, Center City, Minn.
Cost: $80 for 20 minutes of karting, helmet rental included.
Info: epickartracing.com.
Epic Kart Racing offers karting on ice events on Minnesota lakes each winter.