SEATTLE — Drew Lock threw a pair of touchdowns passes, including a 19-yard strike to Jake Bobo late in the third quarter, and the Seattle Seahawks beat the Minnesota Vikings 24-13 on Thursday night in the preseason opener for both teams.

With starting quarterback Geno Smith serving as a spectator – along with most of the starters for both teams – Lock showed that the Seahawks should feel comfortable about their backup QB.

Lock completed 17 of 24 passes for 191 yards. His one mistake was a tipped pass intercepted by Minnesota's Jaylin Williams in the third quarter. Lock threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Easop Winston Jr. in the first half, and gave Seattle a 17-13 lead by hitting Bobo in the final seconds of the third quarter. Bobo badly beat Andrew Booth Jr. off the line of scrimmage and hauled in pass near the goal line.

Bobo has impressed during training camp and could be the latest undrafted rookie wide receiver to earn a spot on Seattle's roster.

Third-string QB Holton Ahlers added a 30-yard TD pass to Matt Landers in the fourth quarter.

Nick Mullens played a solid first half for the Vikings, solidifying his spot as Kirk Cousins' backup. Mullens completed 14 of 20 passes for 139 yards and a 4-yard touchdown toss to tight end Nick Muse, who made a terrific leaping catch over Seattle cornerback Tre Brown. Mullens led a pair of scoring drives, and Greg Joseph hit field goals of 26 and 54 yards. Joseph was just 4 of 10 on kicks from 50 or more yards last season and is getting pushed with rookie Jack Podlesny from Georgia in camp.

Only a handful of starters played for either team.

Seattle played center Evan Brown and right guard Phil Haynes on offense, and linebacker Devin Bush, edge rusher Boye Mafe and cornerback Michael Jackson on defense. All five were out of the game well before halftime.

The Vikings gave nose tackle Khyiris Tonga and cornerback Akayleb Evans some time on defense, while right guard Ed Ingram was the only offensive starter to get some reps.

ROOKIE WATCH

Minnesota wide receiver Jordan Addison was one of the players that flashed for the Vikings, even though he had only one catch. The first-round pick out of Southern California had a 22-yard reception for his only official grab, but it was a catch that didn't count that stole the highlights. Addison caught a pass along the sideline in the first quarter that was ruled incomplete. But television replays showed Addison made a spectacular grab and dragged his toes. The catch should have been ruled complete, but the Vikings opted not to challenge.

Seattle first-rounder Jaxson Smith-Njigba had three receptions for 25 yards in his preseason debut. While not listed as a starter, Smith-Njigba is expected to see significant playing time as the No. 3 receiver in Seattle's offense.

INJURIES

Seattle wide receiver Cade Johnson was taken to a hospital during halftime to be evaluated for head and neck injuries. The Seahawks said Johnson was immobilized on a backboard as a precaution and transported to Harborview Medical Center. The team said he was in stable condition. There was no obvious play in which Johnson was injured.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Minnesota will host Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Seahawks: Seattle will host Dallas on Saturday, Aug. 19.

