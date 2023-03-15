Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Drew Blair made five of his eight three-point shots and scored 28 points to lead Minnesota Duluth to a 62-52 victory over Southern Nazarene on Tuesday night in the NCAA Division II Central Region men's basketball title game in Maryville, Mo.

The victory advances the Bulldogs to the Elite Eight. Those quarterfinals, the ensuing semifinals and championship game will be in Evansville, Ind., on March 21, 23 and 25.

The night before, UMD advanced to the women's basketball Elite Eight.

U baseball loses in 15th

A disappointing season for Gophers baseball continues. Minnesota lost 6-4 to Gonzaga in 15 innings at U.S. Bank Stadium in a nonconference game.

The Bulldogs scored four runs in the top of the 15th, the Gophers (2-15) scored only two in the bottom of the inning.

Jake Perry was 3-for-5 with two RBI for Minnesota while starter Ben Shepard pitched 6⅔ strong innings, giving up two runs and five hits.

