Tap the bookmark to save this article.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Dream guard AD Durr will miss the remainder of the WNBA season to prepare for right hip surgery.

The team announced Friday it was shutting down Durr, who averaged 10.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 15 games with their hometown team.

Durr recorded three 20-point games and led the team in scoring on four occasions after being acquired in a June trade with the New York Liberty.

Durr was the second overall pick in the 2019 draft out of Louisville.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports