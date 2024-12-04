Dreaming of a choral Christmas? We’ve got you covered.

It’s looking a lot like a choral Christmas. Minnesota’s choirs (and a Grammy-winning group from Texas) are poised to make it a harmonious holiday in the Twin Cities, capped by a visit from Buddy the elf. Here are eight particularly promising performances this month.
8 classical music presentations in the Twin Cities area during December.
The Singers
Ten years after the passing of St. Paul-based composer Stephen Paulus, this sweet-voiced chamber choir will remind you what marvelous music he left us. (3 p.m. Dec. 8, Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 4801 France Av. S., Mpls.; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Av., St. Paul; $36.50; singersmca.org.)
Conspirare
If you can only catch one Christmas concert this year, consider this rare visit from a Grammy-winning Austin, Texas-based choir led by a Minnesotan (naturally), Craig Hella Johnson. Conspirare’s Christmas concerts are renowned, with this year’s reflecting upon remembrance and light amid the year’s longest nights. (7 p.m. Dec. 11, Central Lutheran Church, 333 S. 12th St., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Dec. 12, St. Michael-Albertville High School, 5800 Jamison Av. NE., St. Michael; $20-$35; stmachoirs.org.)
Cantus
Inspired by England’s “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” tradition, the low-voiced octet will offer texts and music from several centuries, stretching from the 12th-century’s Hildegard von Bingen to the premiere of a new carol by Cantus member Alexander Nishibun. An online version will be available for streaming through Jan. 2. (Dec. 12-22 at nine venues in Mpls., Rochester, Plymouth, St. Paul, Edina and Stillwater; $5-$65; 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org.)
National Lutheran Choir
Be enveloped in the velvet harmonies of this ensemble, which carries on the lushly layered tradition that grew out of Northfield’s St. Olaf College early last century. Among their offerings is a new Christmas suite by American composer Taylor Scott Davis. Saturday afternoon will also be livestreamed. (4:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 1:30 and 8 p.m. Dec. 14; Basilica of St. Mary, 1600 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls.; free-$35; 612-722-2301 or nlca.com.)
Bach’s ‘Christmas Oratorio’
In one of the most welcome of our fairly new annual traditions, the VocalEssence Ensemble Singers team up with the Bach Society of Minnesota’s period-instrument orchestra to perform three cantatas from J.S. Bach’s expansive and inspiring oratorio and another cantata besides. (7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Av., St. Paul; 4 p.m. Dec. 14, Westwood Lutheran Church; $24.75-$45; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)
The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s ‘Messiah’
While written for Easter, George Frideric Handel’s oratorio has become a Christmas tradition, and the SPCO’s interpretations are always outstanding. Patrick Dupre Quigley will conduct the orchestra, the Singers and a quartet of vocal soloists on the ascent. (7 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20, Basilica of St. Mary; 7 p.m. Dec. 21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul; $5-$68; 651-291-1144 or thespco.org.)
‘The Christmas Spider’
Continuing a post-pandemic tradition of presenting a different Christmas-themed opera each December, Skylark Opera Theatre offers a new one by composer Clint Borzoni and librettist John de los Santos, based on a Ukrainian folk tale that’s said to have launched the tinsel tradition. (7:30 p.m. Dec. 19 and 20, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21, 2 p.m. Dec. 22; Lowry Lab Theater, 350 St. Peter St., St. Paul; $25-$45; skylark.booktix.com.)
‘Elf’
In what should be a fun addition to the Minnesota Orchestra’s cinematic programming, Ron Spigelman conducts the orchestra in John Debney’s charming score for this 2003 comedy while it’s screened above them. It’s about a toddler who accidentally hitches a ride on Santa’s sleigh and is raised by elves. (7 p.m. Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22; Orchestra Hall, 1111 Nicollet Mall, Mpls.; $60-$132; 612-371-5656 or minnesotaorchestra.org.)
