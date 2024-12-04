Dreaming of a choral Christmas? We’ve got you covered.

Inspired by England’s “Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols” tradition, the low-voiced octet will offer texts and music from several centuries, stretching from the 12th-century’s Hildegard von Bingen to the premiere of a new carol by Cantus member Alexander Nishibun. An online version will be available for streaming through Jan. 2. (Dec. 12-22 at nine venues in Mpls., Rochester, Plymouth, St. Paul, Edina and Stillwater; $5-$65; 612-435-0055 or cantussings.org.)