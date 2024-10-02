Wires

Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 2, 2024 at 8:58PM

ATLANTA — Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began.

