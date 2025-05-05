Draymond Green's vow to keep his cool helps Warriors advance to face Timberwolves in West semis

''He's a perfect fit because he never turns it over, and we have been a high turnover team in the past," Kerr said. "We've always thrived when we've had guys next to Steph and Draymond who can stabilize the game, whether it was Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston, David West, those type players, and Jimmy gives us that. So when the game needs to be settled down he settles it down. He's got incredible confidence that I think fuels the rest of the guys. They believe in him but they also feel his belief in them."