Draymond Green's vow to keep his cool helps Warriors advance to face Timberwolves in West semis

MINNEAPOLIS — During a team meeting the night before a win-or-go-home game for Golden State, Draymond Green had the floor.
The Warriors were in danger of wasting a 3-1 lead on Houston in the first round of the NBA playoffs, Green told them, because he lost his composure in a Game 6 loss at home.
The 12th-year defensive ace and opponent agitator then delivered his signature fire and a series-high 16 points — without blowing his top — in a blowout Game 7 win on the road to supplement superb performances by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield that helped send Golden State into the second round to face Minnesota.
''People I trust the most, we had some heart-to-hearts after last game,'' Green said after the 103-89 victory over the Rockets on Sunday. ''My wife, one of my closest friends, Travis, my barber who's one of my closest friends, coach (Tom) Izzo. I pouted way too much last game, so I spent the last two days embarrassed at what I gave to the game, at what I gave to the world.''
Green's latest chance for redemption will come against Rudy Gobert and the Wolves, starting with Game 1 on Tuesday night. The Warriors are on the road again in this series, matching the No. 6 and No. 7 seeds in the mighty Western Conference after the well-rested Wolves bounced Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in five games.
''They played their best basketball down the stretch and into the playoffs. They're coming off of a really, really tough series, no doubt about it, but they showed what they're made of in that series,'' Wolves coach Chris Finch said. ''They got us three times out of four this year, but we haven't played them with the new-look roster. A lot of things to contemplate coming into this series. It's definitely going to be a tough one for us.''
The Wolves give the Warriors plenty to ponder, too, starting with superstar guard Anthony Edwards.
''There's a reason the Wolves are where they are now,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. ''They've put together a really good roster. Chris has done a fantastic job as coach, but they are where they are because Ant is a superstar. You have to have a guy like that to build a great team.''