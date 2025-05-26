Sports

Dramatic late goal saves Heidenheim's Bundesliga status

Heidenheim will play in the Bundesliga again next year after overcoming Elversberg 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage time goal in the German league's most lucrative playoff on Monday.

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 8:56PM

Heidenheim will play in the Bundesliga again next year after overcoming Elversberg 2-1 with a dramatic stoppage time goal in the German league's most lucrative playoff on Monday.

The teams drew 2-2 in Heidenheim last Thursday and Heidenheim secured its place in the top tier with a 4-3 aggregate triumph after Leo Scienza completed a superbly worked goal in the fifth minute of injury time.

The playoff, known in Germany as the ‘Relegation,' is between the teams that finish third-to-last in the Bundesliga and second in Bundesliga 2.

Heidenheim's victory meant the top tier club has won all six playoffs.

It ended Elversberg's fairy tale rise for at least one more year and broke the hearts of a capacity crowd at Elversberg's tiny home ground.

The club from the Saarland was aiming to become the smallest ever club to play in the Bundesliga based on population size. Elversberg is in Spiesen-Elversberg, a town of around 13,000.

It has been in the Bundesliga 2 for only two seasons.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

A driver plows a minivan through soccer fans celebrating in Liverpool and is arrested

A 53-year-old white British man plowed his minivan into a crowd of Liverpool soccer fans who were celebrating the city's Premier League championship Monday, as shouts of joy turned into shrieks of terror.

Things To Do

AP PHOTOS: Runners trip, stumble and roll their way to victory in annual downhill cheese chase

Sports

Chourio's leadoff homer lifts the Brewers over the Red Sox 3-2