DES MOINES, lowa — Tucker DeVries scored 22 points as Drake beat IUPUI 80-48 on Wednesday.
DeVries also contributed eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (1-0). Sardaar Calhoun scored 18 points while shooting 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Conor Enright recorded 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field.
Daylan Hamilton finished with 12 points for the Jaguars (0-2). IUPUI also got nine points from Vincent Brady II. Jlynn Counter had eight points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
