The Gophers had the bigger lineup, but they were bested on the boards. They tried to overplay on defense, only to fall victim to the back-door cut. Their opponent lost their best player in the opening minutes of the game.

But Thursday in Des Moines, Drake was the deeper team.

An 18-2 fourth-quarter run by Drake turned a close game into a 77-63 rout in the final nonconference game for both teams.

Down 13 late in the third quarter, the Gophers used a 14-3 run to draw within two points on Gadiva Hubbard's basket with 7:09 left in the game. But the Bulldogs responded with that 18-2 run.

Drake had a 40-26 edge on rebounds, a 40-28 edge on points in the paint and an 11-8 edge on points on the break.

Sara Scalia led all scorers with 22 points. But Jasmine Powell (10 points) and Kadi Sissoko (4) were a combined 6-for-21.

Drake, which lost leading scorer and rebounder Maggie Bair in the opening minutes when she took a blow to her nose, got 14 points each from Grace Bert and Katie Dinnebier. Drake was 9-for-13 in the fourth quarter, 6-for-8 on threes.

BOXSCORE: Drake 77, Gophers 63

Despite seven turnovers, the Gophers were able to take a 14-12 lead after the first quarter thanks to some stifling defense that held Drake under 30% shooting and forcing seven turnovers of their own. Scalia's three with 47 seconds left in the quarter put the Gophers up two, their first lead of the game.

After scoring the final five points of the first quarter, the Gophers scored the first five of the second, a 10-0 run that gave them a seven-point lead. The lead held out until the Bulldogs ran off an 11-0 run to go up 27-23 on Allie Wooldridge's layup with 1:47 left in the half. Scalia followed that with a three pointer, but the Gophers still trailed 29-27 at the half. Scalia scored eight of the Gophers' 13 second-quarter points, going 3-for-4. The rest of the Gophers roster was 1-for-13.

In the third quarter, the Gophers defense joined the offense. Failing to get back on transition, constantly being made to play for overplaying on the perimeter, the Gophers allowed Drake to make eight of 10 third-quarter shots – including 6-for-6 in the paint – as their lead grew to 51-43 entering the fourth quarter. Offensively, the Gophers made just six of 16 shots. Down 11 in the final minute of the quarter, Hubbard scored. Then she got a steal at the other end, and was fouled with 0.7 seconds left attempting a mid-court three.

She made just one of the three free throws, pulling the Gophers within 51-43 entering the fourth.

