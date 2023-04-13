POP/ROCK

Drake, "Search & Rescue"

"I didn't come this far, just to come this far and not be happy" — so said Kim Kardashian on the 2021 finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," discussing why it was time to split from her husband, Kanye West. That line appears at a pivotal moment in Drake's new song. Hovering above a morbid, anxious piano figure, he raps about the hollowness of being lonely, and after the chorus, uses Kardashian's words but reframes them, making them sound like a lament about the single life. Here are two contrasting forms of despair, played off each other. Drake is pleading for connection: "Take me out the club, take me out the trap/Take me off the market, take me off the map." Kardashian is yearning to be free. But Drake is also a sometime antagonist of West's, and his leveraging of Kardashian's words — an official sample — is unlikely to be understood as anything but a broadside from two seemingly unattached people, who would cause a whole lot of trouble were they to attach to each other.

JON CARAMANICA, New York Times

Lucinda Williams, "New York Comeback"

A characteristic grit and defiance courses through this new single, which features Bruce Springsteen and his wife/bandmate, Patti Scialfa, on backing vocals. The song comes from "Stories From a Rock 'N' Roll Heart," Williams' forthcoming album and her first release since suffering a stroke in 2020. That context adds a bit of weight to the song, but as ever, Williams is gimlet-eyed and unsentimental, singing in her signature growl, "No one's brought the curtain down, maybe you should stick around."

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Peter Gabriel, "I/O"

The title of Gabriel's first new album in 21 years stands for input/output, a metaphor he earnestly spells out in its title track, preaching the oneness of humanity and nature over solemn keyboards; "Stuff coming out, and stuff going in/I'm just a part of everything." But the song takes off in the nonverbal moments of the chorus, when electric guitars surge and the Soweto Gospel Choir backs him in the exultant vowel sounds of "i, o, i, o."

JON PARELES, New York Times

