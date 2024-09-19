Drake London's shooting celebration violated longstanding NFL rules against violent gestures

''We approach player celebrations as expressions of exuberance that are part of the excitement of the game. Rules were modified in 2017 that permitted group celebrations, including choregraphed demonstrations. Offensive demonstrations, celebrations that are prolonged and delay the game, and those directed at an opponent are still penalized,'' NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement. ''Players are reminded annually and it's part of the player manual that demonstrations that constitute taunting or unsportsmanlike conduct, or delays the game, will result in a foul against his team.