Sports

Drake extends conference win streak to 17 with 22-10 win over Tommies

Luke Bailey threw for two touchdowns and Drake beat St. Thomas (Minn.) 22-19 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and atop the Pioneer League.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 9, 2024 at 11:41PM
St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso.
St. Thomas football coach Glenn Caruso. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Luke Bailey threw for two touchdowns and Drake beat host St. Thomas 22-19 on Saturday to remain unbeaten and atop the Pioneer League.

The Bulldogs extended their league win streak to 17 games, dating to Oct. 22, 2022, the longest-active conference win streak in the FCS.

Bailey was 20-of-26 passing for 167 yards with his two touchdowns and an interception. The Bulldogs rushed for only 38 yards.

Hope Adebayo rushed for 99 yards and a score for the Tommies. Tak Tateoka was 16-of-29 passing for 194 yards and a touchdown plus an interception.

Shane Dunning's 52-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter gave Drake the lead for good and the Bulldogs added a safety three minutes later.

Tateoka hit Colin Chase for a 44-yard score with two minutes left.

Adebayo’s 1-yard touchdown with 16 seconds left in the first half tied the score at 10-10.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Longtime Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler dies at 62

Former Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster Brian Wheeler, the radio voice of the team from 1998-2019, has died. He was 62.

Sports

No. 18 Army extends nation's longest winning streak to 13 with 14-3 win over North Texas

Sports

Drake extends conference win streak to 17 with 22-10 win over Tommies

St. Thomas head coach Glenn Caruso.