Drake Bulldogs and the Green Bay Phoenix play in Carolina, Puerto Rico

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 8:44AM

Green Bay Phoenix (3-3) vs. Drake Bulldogs (2-4)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Green Bay at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Bulldogs have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Drake is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Green Bay ranks ninth in the Horizon scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Natalie McNeal averaging 12.0.

Drake is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Green Bay allows to opponents. Green Bay's 40.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Drake has allowed to its opponents (43.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Dinnebier is scoring 20.5 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

McNeal is shooting 45.8% and averaging 13.2 points for the Phoenix.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

