Drag queen Pattie Gonia aims to give the climate movement a makeover with joy and laughter

The show aims to inspire the audience to talk about climate change, caused by the burning of fuels like gasoline and coal, while making people laugh. The show combines disparate things to create absurdities, such as changing the lyrics of Katy Perry's ''Fireworks'' song to, ''Baby, you are a plastic bag,'' while Gonia pulls plastic bags from her breasts. While drag queens and drag kings enact scenes that could be interpreted as metaphors for harming or preserving the Earth, like crashing a car or riding a bike, somber statistics flash on the screen, like 20 large corporations are responsible for a large portion of all the greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere and heating the planet.