Drag queen, Miz Diagnosis, reads to kids and parents at Little Roo's clothing store.
During the reading, protestors and supporters gathered outside with flags and banners. This followed a viral TikTok of a woman confronting staff about the upcoming event the previous week.
Local
Hopkins death under investigation
A second person in an apartment was arrested and was receiving medical treatment for injuries.
Local
Supporters flock to Chaska kids store for drag queen event
A smaller group of protesters also showed up at Little Roos in Chaska, but the scene stayed peaceful at the store, which saw a customer's tirade against a drag queen visit go viral on TikTok.
Twins
Twins' Pablo López named to American League All-Star team
He will join fellow Twins righthander Sonny Gray in Seattle on Tuesday night.
Local
Controversy brews over environmental credit program to restore wetlands near Lake Mille Lacs
Dispute turns on when "conifer bogs and swamps" in Aitkin County were drained away.