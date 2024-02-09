DraftKings Super Bowl promo: $200 bonus details, boosts for 49ers-Chiefs

The DraftKings Super Bowl promo remains in play up until kickoff between the Chiefs and 49ers Sunday, giving new users more time to claim the popular bet $5, get $200 bonus.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded.

With an instant 40 to 1 return on investment, DraftKings Sportsbook's latest offer (score it here) may arguably grade out as its best to date.

Certainly, some have likely pinned down their best bets and sides for the game. Still, the short point spread and star power on both sides of the field have this game looking like a coin flip, and that matters when it comes to this new player promotion. That's because any $5 wager will turn into $200 of bonus bets, no matter the outcome of Super Bowl 58.

The DraftKings Super Bowl promo code explained

Ahead of kickoff between the Chiefs and 49ers, prospective sports bettor are likely to be inundated with sportsbook promotions promising bet-and-gets and other flashy incentives.

In some cases, such offers will fall into the can't-miss category. After all, the top brands typically unveil stronger offers tied around the pro football championship.

Still, a look at the fine print may be required to learn which offers truly stand at the top of a crowded field. For instance, the true value of the DraftKings Super Bowl promo is its "instant" mechanic that allows the bonus bets to kick in immediately.

There are brands offering similar terms but require a new user to correctly predict the Super Bowl winner, and that's no easy task given how closely matched these two teams appear.

In terms of the fine print on the offer, the $200 in bonuses are divided into eight various $25 bonus bets that must be claimed within seven days of issuance.

How to get the DraftKings Super Bowl promo

Getting started with DraftKings Sportsbook is a quick and straightforward process. Here's what to know:

Players must be at least 21 years of age and located in one of the following states: Massachusetts, New York, Vermont, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Wyoming, Illinois, Michigan or Ohio.

For those who meet the eligibility criteria, this link will drive interested players to the offer page.

will drive interested players to the offer page. Click through the page to secure the best offer. Provide the requested registration details to safely set up an account.

Following registration, make a first deposit of no fewer than $5 via PayPal, Apple Pay, online checking or a series of other popular payment methods.

Other 49ers-Chiefs offers to know

NBA star LeBron James recently signed on as a brand partner of DraftKings Sportsbook, just in time for Super Bowl 58. The LJB Replay Instant Bet Match stands as the other must-know bonus available before kickoff.

Simply place any bet on the Super Bowl and receive a bonus bet equal to that wager (max reward limits apply). To qualify, opt-in is required and the bonus must be selected when placing a wager with minimum odds of -150 or longer (+100, +125, etc.).

As the weekend rolls along, also be on the lookout for a variety of bet boosts on Super Bowl 58 sides, same-game parlays and Chiefs-49ers player props.