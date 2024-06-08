DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus for Oilers-Panthers NHL Stanley Cup Final

The DraftKings promo code for the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers scores new users a bet $5, get $150 bonus this weekend.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, NC, KS, KY, LA, NC, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in participating states. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

As these two teams will go head-to-head over the next week-plus to determine a champion, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering a championship-level sign up promotion that's worthy of the occasion.

Along with odds boosts and other options, there are plenty of NHL promotions in play for users over the coming days. For instance, check out featured SGPs like Zach Hyman to score, Connor McDavid to record 2+ points, Matthew Tkachuk to record at least one assist and Sam Reinhart to record 4+ shots on goal at +1200 odds.

DraftKings promo code: $150 NHL bonus for Oilers-Panthers

As hockey fans get ready for Game 1, let's take a look at the current odds for the matchup. The Oilers will enter as a +124 underdog, while the Panthers are a -148 favorite (odds at DraftKings as of Saturday morning).

Here's the good news in terms of the bet $5, get $150 bonus bets element of the offer -- it doesn't require you to win the wager to claim the bonus. So, no matter which side is backed -- and no matter what happens -- the $150 bonus will hit instantly. This is not always the case, as sportsbook competitors to DraftKings will sometimes require a winning wager in order to trigger the bonus.

All of that said, players who win their first wager will also get a cash payout, so, in this way, winning matters. To get a feel for the value of this offer, consider that at +124 odds it would typically require a winning $121 wager on the Oilers to score a $150 profit. It would require roughly a winning $220 wager on the Panthers to gain $150 in profit.

Terms and conditions for this Oilers-Panthers offer

A minimum $5 deposit and first wager will be be needed with a new DraftKings Sportsbook account in order to get this promotion moving.

The $150 in bonus bets will hit accounts immediately. It should be noted that the first wager following first deposit will be the qualifying wager and the bonus will pay out as six separate $25 bonus bets.

Users must be at least 21 years of age to play (unless otherwise noted) and physically present in one of the following states: AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+), and WV.

Other offers with the DraftKings promo code

There are some other noteworthy bonuses to check out throughout the weekend.

Get an early start on Oilers-Panthers by grabbing a +110 boost on a goal to be scored within the first 10 minutes of Game 1.

No-sweat MLB bets, up to a 50% profit boost on The Memorial PGA event, and a wave of bonuses around Game 2 of the NBA Finals will also hit the app in the coming hours.



