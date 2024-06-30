DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus for MLB, PGA to close out June

As the month of June comes to an end, Sunday presents one final opportunity to get started with $150 in bonus bets on any matchup through the current DraftKings promo code. Whether it's Major League Baseball matchups like Phillies-Marlins, Rangers-Orioles, or Astros-Mets or the final round of this weekend's PGA action, this offer sports a 30 to 1 return, instantly, for all new and eligible players.

With the new player offer and a variety of odds boosts across the Rocket Mortgage Classic, 15 MLB games, WNBA action, motorsports, and soccer, fans of all things sport will have a way to get some of the best value offered at any online sportsbook this weekend.

DraftKings Promo Code: How to get the latest offer

First-time bettors who sign up for DraftKings receive this limited-time offer. Start by activating the DraftKings promo code links within this post, then create an account.

DraftKings requires a player's full legal name, date of birth, residential address, and other pertinent account information. They must also verify their legal playing area through DraftKings' geolocation technology.

The next step requires a secure payment method. Bettors can use their online bank, a credit/debit card, Venmo, PayPal, or another valid payment option for a cash deposit. The minimum deposit is only $5, but players can make a larger investment. Once you have the necessary funds in your account, place a $5+ bet on games like Rangers-Orioles Sunday Night Baseball to receive the $150 bonus.

DraftKings issues the $150 bonus as six (6) $25 stakes. Bettors can use these bonus bets on any game to close out the month of June or kick off July this week.

DraftKings promos for June 30

DraftKings frequently offers profit boosts for the day's most significant events.

Head to the DraftKings Sportsbook app to find the latest boosts, including tokens good for the Stanley Cup Final. These boosts suit individual props, parlays, or a Same Game Parlay. DraftKings also has an SGPx betting market that's often the subject of profit boost tokens.

Of particular note, check out the Draw Breaker promotion on Euros or Copa matches that gives back a bonus bet if your wager is a draw after 90 minutes. Soccer fans will also want to check out a separate 50% boost on any 4+ leg SGP or SGPx played Sunday.

Meanwhile, WNBA players can get a no-sweat bet and MLB bettors can check out two 33% player-to-homer boosts, while golf and motorsports fans can leverage additional offers. A 33% motorsports profit boost is available while players can also receive five separate Rocket Mortgage Classic boosts through an available pack.

