DraftKings promo code: $150 bonus bets for NBA Playoffs Mother's Day games

Two critical NBA Playoffs Game 4 matchups await this Mother's Day with the Knicks-Pacers kicking things off and Nuggets-Timberwolves set to get underway this evening. With the DraftKings promo code for the NBA Playoffs, all new users will receive a two-part offer, headlined by a bet $5, get $150 bonus.

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $150 BONUS BETS CLAIM OFFER STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, NC, KS, KY, LA, NC, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21+. Physically present in participating states. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $150 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

Along with $150 in instant bonus bets for NBA action this week, new users will also receive a No-Sweat Bet on postseason action.

Below, we'll dive in some of the top boosts and bonuses available and take a look at the complete details surrounding this offer.

DraftKings promo code: NBA Playoffs bonus details

The Pacers hung on late in Game 3 to climb back into their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Knicks. Today, they'll look to even things up before the scene shifts back to New York later this week.

For the purposes of better understanding how the DraftKings Sportsbook promo works, let's use this game as the primary example.

Ahead of tipoff, let's say you feel the Pacers can ride the momentum of their Game 3 win and cover a five-point spread against the Knicks afternoon. By signing up and placing a bet of at least $5, DraftKings will issue an instant $150 in bonus bets. Then, if the wager wins, DraftKings will also dish out the cash payment on top of it.

The bonus bets are cut up into six separate wagers of $25 each, and can be played across straight wagers, parlays, SGPs and more in any available sport.

DraftKings promos for Mother's Day

Also available Sunday is a No-Sweat NBA Same Game Parlay. With this offer, users can opt in and make a SGP or SGPx wager on today's NBA Playoffs action.

There are a few requirements to know: bets must contain minimum odds of -500 or longer per leg. Wagers must contain at least three legs.

Bonus bets issued must be utilized within seven days of receipt.

Over in MLB, the Early Win bonus will pay out moneyline bettors when their team goes up by at least 2+ runs. Just look at Saturday's action as a reminder of the value. The Twins jumped ahead 7-1 before ultimately losing to the Blue Jays by a 10-8 final. Had a bettor used this offer, they'd have won their bet in the first inning as soon as the Twins jumped out.

Players can also take advantage of a mystery boost on the PGA Tour Wells Fargo tournament and up to a 100% boost on on parlays and SGPs.

States available, requirements to know

The bet $5, get $150 bonus is available to new players only, however, the other offers discussed above are also available to returning users.

Bonus bets must be wagered successfully before transferring to cash.

Users must be 21+ unless otherwise noted and in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY (18+), LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WY (18+), or WV.