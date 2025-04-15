Dozens of student pilots sue United Airlines and its flight school over fraud allegations

Dozens of former student pilots who say they racked up tens of thousands of dollars in debt for tuition are suing United Airlines and its flight school in the Arizona desert, saying it didn't have enough teachers or aircraft to properly train and graduate its students.
The federal lawsuit accuses United and the school, United Aviate Academy, of falsely promoting a well-equipped, intensive training program that would put students on a path to becoming commercial pilots after a year. In reality, the students said in an amended complaint filed last week, their flight time was limited due to the staffing shortages and frequent staff turnover. In some cases, students were teaching other students, according to the lawsuit.
Some of the students said they ultimately left the program when it became clear they would not finish training after a year. But many of them alleged in the lawsuit that they were wrongly expelled from the school for ''taking too long to advance" through the program.
Around the time of the pandemic, United purchased the pilot school in the Phoenix suburb of Goodyear to address a critical problem facing the industry: not enough pilots. Airlines have complained about the shortage for years, but they made it worse during the COVID-19 outbreak by encouraging pilots to take early retirement when air travel collapsed in 2020.
In a statement, Chicago-based United said it couldn't comment on specific allegations, citing the ongoing lawsuit, but it defended its pilot school.
''We have the highest confidence in the rigorous curriculum and flight training program provided at United Aviate Academy and are proud of the school's hundreds of graduates,'' the statement said.
The lawsuit claims the school had an enrollment cap of 325 students ''to ensure sufficient resources.'' Instead, according to the complaint, there were more than 380 students enrolled in the program in March 2024.
Within months, the school's accrediting body issued a warning letter to the flight school, in part because of its enrollment numbers, according to the lawsuit.