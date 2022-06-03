BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — A train engine hit a stopped passenger train in Slovakia on Friday, injuring dozens of people, four of them seriously, police said.
There were around 100 people on the train at the time of the crash, which occurred near the town of Vrutky in the northwestern part of the country.
One passenger with serious injuries was transported by helicopter to a hospital in the nearby town of Martin.
The full circumstances of the incident were not immediately clear.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
2 UN peacekeepers killed in 6th incident in Mali in 2 weeks
Two U.N. peacekeepers were killed Friday when their armored personnel carrier hit an improvised explosive device in central Mali in the sixth incident in less than two weeks targeting the U.N. mission in the West African nation that has faced a decade-long Islamic insurgency.
Business
Minnesota, Finland strive to deepen economic ties
A Finnish delegation was in town this week celebrating the opening of the Puustelli kitchen showroom and meeting with economic development leaders.
World
Dozens injured in train crash in northwestern Slovakia
A train engine hit a stopped passenger train in Slovakia on Friday, injuring dozens of people, four of them seriously, police said.
World
Pakistan urged to hire back reporter fired for Israel visit
A U.S.-based non-government organization devoted to promoting Muslim-Jewish relations on Friday urged Pakistan's state-run television to hire back one of its anchors, fired over visiting Israel with an interfaith group last month.
World
Myanmar says it will carry out first executions in decades
Myanmar's military-installed government announced Friday that it will execute a former lawmaker from ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a veteran pro-democracy activist convicted of violating the country's Counter-Terrorism Law, local media reported Friday.