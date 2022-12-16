KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Around 50 people are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, a Malaysian fire department official said.

Local media cited police as saying initial information indicated that some 100 people may have been at the campsite in Batang Kali, around 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred.

A fire department official told The Associated Press that rescuers are searching for an estimated 50 missing people. He provided no further details.