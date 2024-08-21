The Latest
58 minutes agoOfficials ID man shot to death after fight in homeless encampment; no arrests announced
2 Hours agoWatch Gov. Tim Walz’s Mankato West High football team introduce him as vice president nominee
3 Hours agoAfter the ‘Beautiful’ turn at Chanhassen, Broadway actor Monet Sabel puts down Minnesota roots
7 Hours agoLabor dispute stops Canadian freight railroads and could cause major economic disruption in US
Dozens arrested after clashes with police outside Israeli Consulate in Chicago during DNC
At least 55 protesters were arrested after clashes with police outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago on Democratic National Convention's second night.
August 21, 2024 at 6:53PM
At least 55 protesters were arrested after clashes with police outside the Israeli Consulate in Chicago on Democratic National Convention's second night.