Visitors to the Hennepin County Government Center and Minneapolis City Hall will have more limited parking options starting in May.

That's when the Hennepin County parking garage under the Government Center plaza will close for about five months for renovations. The County Board approved a $3.2 million contract March 5 with Cy-Con Inc. for extensive repairs.

The ramp at 300 S. 6th St. has about 480 parking spaces and a 36,000-square-foot loading dock for deliveries and trash removal.

Christi Duffy, from Hennepin County facility services, told the board the third level of the ramp and the loading dock area need extensive repairs. Work will address drainage and structural issues caused by collapsing drains that are embedded in the concrete.

The loading dock, located above the Government Center's mechanical room, also needs structural concrete repairs.

The ramp and loading dock were completed around the same time as the Government Center in 1974. This is the final stage of fixes for the ramp after the upper levels received about $1.3 million worth of repairs between 2018 and 2020.